US authorises J&J's single-dose Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use

The US government authorised Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose Covid-19 vaccine, enabling millions more Americans to be vaccinated in the coming weeks and setting the vaccine up for additional approvals around the world. The J&J vaccine is the third authorised in the United States, following ones from Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna, both of which require two doses. Shipments to vaccination sites are expected to begin on Sunday or Monday.

US virus cases may stick at 70,000 a day, fears Fauci The case baseline at 70,000 a day, needs to fall further before the US can confidently resume normal activities, said Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. China rolls out its single dose Covid-19 vaccine China has given conditional approval for a single dose vaccine, touted to be a rival to Johnson & Johnson’s one-jab shot cleared by the US drug regulator on Sunday.

Ad5-nCoV was rolled out on Friday. New Zealand calls 7-day lockdown in largest city New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced a lockdown for its largest city Auckland while authorities investigate a new case of Covid. Auckland will enter the lockdown from 6 am on Sunday. UAE cases drop 22% from late January peak Covid cases in the United Arab Emirates have fallen by more than a fifth from a late January peak, a slower rate of decline than in Israel and the United Kingdom. Cases started rising again at the end-2020.