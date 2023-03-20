US banking turmoil: Wipeout of risky bonds upends $275-billion market

-
Among the biggest losers in the shotgun sale of Credit Suisse Group are investors in the firm’s riskiest bonds, known as AT1s, worth $17 billion.
These money managers are set to be wiped out — potentially sending that $275 billion market for bank funding into a tailspin, while threatening blowback for European policy makers in crisis-fighting mode.
Money managers are frantically poring through the fine print for these so-called additional tier 1 securities to understand if authorities in other countries could repeat what the Swiss government did on Sunday: Wiping them out while preserving $3.3 billion of value for equity investors. That’s not supposed to be the pecking order, some holders in the bonds insist.
“This just makes no sense,” said Patrik Kauffmann, a fixed-income portfolio manager at Aquila Asset Management, who holds the notes. “Shareholders should get zero” because “it’s crystal clear that AT1s are senior to stocks.”
UBS Group AG told Credit Suisse wealth bankers it’s weighing financial sweeteners for them to stay as it seeks to reassure key staff following the takeover, a person with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Monday.
The top management reassured staff on Monday that the two banks will all be acting as a ‘big family,’ the person said.
First Published: Mon, March 20 2023. 23:16 IST
