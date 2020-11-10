US becomes first nation to cross 10 mn Covid-19 cases as third wave surges

The became the first nation worldwide since the pandemic began to surpass 10 million infections, according to a Reuters tally on Sunday, as the third wave of the Covid-19 virus surges across the nation.

The grim milestone came on the same day as global cases exceeded 50 million.

The has reported about a million cases in the past 10 days, the highest rate of infections since the nation reported its first novel case in Washington state 293 days ago. The country reported a record 131,420 Covid-19 cases on Saturday and has reported over 100,000 infections five times in the past seven days, according to a Reuters tally.





The US latest reported seven-day average of 105,600 daily cases, ramped up by at least 29 per cent, is more than the combined average for India and France, two of the worst affected countries in Asia and Europe.

More than 237,000 Americans have died of Covid-19 since the illness caused by the coronavirus first emerged in China late last year.



The daily average of reported new deaths in the account for one in every 11 deaths reported worldwide each day, according to a Reuters analysis.

The number of reported deaths nationwide climbed by more than 1,000 for a fifth consecutive day on Saturday, a trend last seen in mid-August, according to a Reuters tally.

Health experts say deaths tend to increase four to six weeks after a surge in infections.