US Capitol shut down temporarily out of caution over fire nearby

-
ALSO READ
Capitol violence result of Trump's 'contempt for democracy', says Biden
Joe Biden calls violence at US Capitol 'one of darkest days of nation'
US Capitol complex secure as armed police ends violent occupation
Four dead after hundreds of Trump supporters attacked US Capitol Hill
World leaders express shock at Trump supporters storming US Capitol
-
Washington: The US Capitol complex was shut down temporarily on Monday out of an abundance of caution after a small fire broke out nearby, the US Secret Service said, underscoring security jitters days before President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration.
"There is no threat to the public," the Secret Service said in a tweet.
The US Capitol Police said in a statement that, in an abundance of caution following an external security threat near the Capitol, its acting chief ordered a shutdown of the complex.
"There are currently no fires on or within the Capitol campus," the statement said. "Members and staff were advised to shelter in place while the incident is being investigated." The lockdown follows the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the US Capitol in Washington by Trump supporters, some of whom called for the death of Republican Vice President Mike Pence as he presided over the certification of Democrat Biden's November election victory.
All participants in the rehearsal for Biden's inauguration, were evacuated into the building, and participants were being held in the Capitol rotunda and other indoor areas, according to a Reuters witness. Biden will be sworn in on Wednesday.
The city's fire department posted on Twitter that firefighters put out an outside fire near the Capitol complex.
"There were no injuries," the department said. "This accounts for smoke that many have seen."
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU