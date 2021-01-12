US Capitol riot: Facebook to remove content with 'stop the steal' phrase

-
ALSO READ
Donald Trump's intel chief ends election security briefings on Capitol Hill
US Capitol chaos: Twitter restricts Trump tweet for 'risk of violence'
Congress to certify Biden's presidential victory despite US Capitol attack
Transportation secretary Elaine Chao resigns after US Capitol violence
Democratic convention kicks off with call to unite America and defeat Trump
-
Facebook Inc said on Monday it was treating the next two weeks as a "major civic event" and would remove certain content containing the phrase "stop the steal" from its social media platforms.
"With continued attempts to organize events against the outcome of the US presidential election that can lead to violence, and use of the term by those involved in Wednesday's violence in DC, we're taking this additional step in the lead up to the inauguration", the company said in a blog post.
A Facebook spokeswoman clarified the company would allow posts that clearly share the "stop the steal" phrase to either condemn or to discuss neutrally.
ALSO READ: Facebook suspends political donations after US Capitol riot: Report
In November, Facebook removed the "Stop the Steal" group in which supporters of US President Donald Trump posted violent rhetoric and false claims of election fraud.
However, the company had not acted against similar rhetoric in the run-up to the election and faced criticism this week for failing to remove posts spurring on the siege of Capitol Hill.
Facebook said on Monday it would add a news digest to Facebook News during inauguration week that would include a live video of the inauguration at the US Capitol on Jan. 20.
The company said it was keeping in place the pause on all advertisements in the U.S. about politics or elections.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU