US investors, Oracle set to own majority stake in TikTok Global: Report
Business Standard

US-China investment flows slide to 9-yr-low as bilateral tensions escalate

Investment between the two countries fell 16.2 per cent to $10.9 billion in January-June from the same period a year earlier

Investment between the US and China tumbled to a nine-year low in the first half of 2020, hit by bilateral tensions that could see more Chinese firms come under pressure to divest US operations, a research report said. Investment between the two countries fell 16.2 per cent to $10.9 billion in January-June from the same period a year earlier.
First Published: Fri, September 18 2020. 01:50 IST

