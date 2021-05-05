US companies add most number of jobs in seven months, ADP data shows

-
ALSO READ
India seen contributing 15% of global growth by fiscal year 2026
G20 to show united front on support for global economic recovery
India can be key player in global supply chain, says Indra Nooyi
India's economic recovery to cut bank stress, but Covid hit to be felt: S&P
India witnessing 'V-shaped' economic recovery since June: FinMin Report
-
U.S. private employers in April added the most jobs in seven months, led by gains in industries hit hardest by the pandemic and signaling hiring will continue improve as the economy reopens and more Americans are vaccinated.
Company payrolls increased by 742,000 during the month after an upwardly revised 565,000 gain in March, according to ADP Research Institute data released Wednesday. The median projection in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for an increase of 850,000.
Economists expect employment to continue to improve as Covid-19-related shutdowns and health concerns subside. The ADP data precede Friday’s monthly jobs report, which is forecast to show the economy added nearly a million jobs in the month.
“Service providers have the most to gain as the economy reopens, recovers and resumes normal activities,” Nela Richardson, ADP’s chief economist, said in a statement.
All but one industry saw payroll improvements, according to the ADP data, which represent firms employing 26 million U.S. workers. Gains were led by leisure and hospitality companies, where jobs rose by 237,000, the biggest gain since June. Trade and transportation payrolls rose by 155,000 in the month.
Large businesses hired the most workers, followed by companies with less than 50 employees.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU