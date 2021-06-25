US confirms removal of Wuhan coronavirus sequences from database

Details of the genetic makeup of some of the earliest samples of in were removed from an American database where they were initially stored at the request of Chinese researchers, U.S. officials confirmed, adding to concerns over secrecy surrounding the outbreak and its origins.

The data, first submitted to the U.S.-based Sequence Read Archive in March 2020, were “requested to be withdrawn” by the same researcher three months later in June, the U.S. National Institutes of Health said in a statement Wednesday.

The genetic sequences came from the Chinese city of Wuhan where the Covid-19 outbreak was initially concentrated.