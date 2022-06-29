US economy contracts 1.6% in first quarter amid record trade deficit

-
ALSO READ
Where is India's economy headed after FinMin's twin deficit warning?
India's GDP grows 4.1% in Q4; expands 8.7% in FY22: Govt data
US goods trade deficit hits record high; Q1 GDP growth estimates slashed
Rs 1,900 crore deficit likely to hit infrastructure projects in FY23
India aims to keep FY23 fiscal deficit at last year's level: Report
-
The US economy contracted in the first quarter amid a record trade deficit, the government confirmed on Wednesday, but that picture is misleading as domestic demand was strong.
Gross domestic product fell at a 1.6% annualized rate last quarter, the government said in its third GDP estimate. That was revised down from the 1.5% pace of decline reported last month.
The economy grew at a robust 6.9% pace in the fourth quarter.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the pace of contraction would be unrevised at a 1.5% rate.
The decline in GDP last quarter also reflected a slower pace of inventory accumulation by businesses relative to the fourth quarter's brisk rate due to supply-chain dislocations and worker shortages.
Final sales to private domestic purchasers, which exclude trade, inventories and government spending, increased at a 3.0%rate last quarter. This measure of domestic demand was previously reported to have risen at a 3.9% rate.
The economy appears to have rebounded from the first-quarter slump, with consumer spending accelerating in April.
Business spending on equipment remained solid through May, while the goods trade deficit narrowed significantly as exports hit a record high.
But the bounce is losing momentum as the Federal Reserve aggressively tightens monetary policy to combat inflation, heightening fears of a recession.
The U.S. central bank this month raised its policy rate by three-quarters of a percentage point, its biggest hike since 1994. The Fed has increased its benchmark overnight interest rate by 150 basis points since March.
Retail sales fell in May, while housing starts and building permits declined. Consumer confidence hit a 16-month low in June.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU