JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Economy

Desperate Chinese property developer willing to 'swap wheat for house'

Big banks led by JPMorgan likely to return $80 billion to investors
Business Standard

US existing home sales drop to two-year low in May, shows data

Existing home sales fell 3.4 per cent to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.41 million units last month

Topics
United States | Interest Rates

Reuters 

West Elm enters India, launches 2 stores in tie-up with Reliance Brands
It was the fourth straight monthly sales decline.

US existing home sales tumbled to a two-year low in May as prices jumped to a record high — topping the $400,000 mark for the first time — and as mortgage interest rates increased further, sidelining first-time buyers from the market.

Existing home sales fell 3.4 per cent to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.41 million units last month, the lowest level since June 2020 when sales were rebounding from the Covid lockdown slump, the National Association of Realtors said on Tuesday.

It was the fourth straight monthly sales decline.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Wed, June 22 2022. 03:13 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.