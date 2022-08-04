US expectations 'in check' as N-talks to resume with Iran in Vienna

Top Iranian and US officials will resume talks in this week on reviving the 2015 nuclear pact, officials from both coun­tries said on Wednesday, though they played down chances of a breakthrough and placed the onus on each other to compromise.

The ball is in Washington’s court to save the pact, Iran’s chief negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani tweeted before heading to Vienna, calling on Washington to “show maturity & act responsibly”.

Speaking at the United Nations, Iran’s UN Ambassador Majid Takht Ravanchi said Tehran had negotiated in good faith to revive the deal and blamed Washington for failing to guarantee would receive pact’s economic benefits.

