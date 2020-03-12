JUST IN
NY Fed to introduce new repo operations, change maturities of purchases

The central bank will offer $500 billion in a three-month repo operation at 1:30 pm eastern Thursday

Reuters 

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York said it will introduce new repo operations and start purchasing a range of maturities as part of it's monthly Treasury purchases.

The central bank will offer $500 billion in a three-month repo operation at 1:30 pm eastern Thursday. On Friday, the Fed will offer an additional $500 billion in one-month repo.

