China says exercises near Taiwan, conducted post Pelosi visit, have ended
Wall St opens higher as bets on big rate hikes ease after inflation data

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 356.22 points, or 1.09%, at the open to 33,130.63.

Wall Street
Traders work on the trading floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in Manhattan (Photo: Reuters)

Wall Street rose sharply at the open on Wednesday as data showed a slower-than-expected rise in inflation last month prompted traders to cut their bets on a third straight 75-basis-point interest rate hike in September. .

The S&P 500 opened higher by 58.55 points, or 1.42%, at 4,181.02, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 299.51 points, or 2.40%, to 12,793.44 at the opening bell.

First Published: Wed, August 10 2022. 18:14 IST

