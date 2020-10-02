US health secy Azar says he tested negative for Covid-19 after screening

-
US Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said on Friday he has tested negative for Covid-19 after protectively being screened following news of President Donald Trump’s positive test.
“Out of an abundance of caution I was tested for Covid-19 this morning and the result was negative. I will be testifying before Congress as scheduled,” Azar wrote on Twitter.
Azar said during a congressional hearing on Friday that he was confident that the US Food and Drug Administration was not compromising its approval standards in a push to deliver a Covid-19 vaccine.
“I will be confident that my family and I should take the (Covid-19) vaccine ... because any vaccine will have met FDA’s standards,” he said at the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis, where he was present wearing a mask.
Scientists, public health officials and lawmakers are worried that the Trump administration will pressure the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to authorize a Covid-19 vaccine in advance of the Nov. 3 presidential election, even if data from clinical trials does not support its widespread use.
