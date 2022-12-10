JUST IN
China's Xi vows to buy more oil from Mideast countries as US focus wanes
Nato chief fears Russian-Ukraine war could widen into a wider conflict
Sri Lanka shuts schools as air quality deteriorates due to extreme weather
Japan to jointly develop fighter jet with UK to expand defence cooperation
South Korean truckers end 16-day strike over freight rates, return to work
Helping Ukraine is 'self-preservation' for West: Finance chief Marchenko
China struggles with fresh infections after zero-Covid restrictions ease
US counterterrorism official visiting India for working group meeting
Commuter trains in Sweden continue to experience extensive disruption
Japan to jointly develop 'next-genenration' fighter jet with UK, Italy
You are here: Home » International Â» News Â» Others
Vladimir Putin N-threat: Will wipe off any nation that attacks us
Business Standard

US House passes defence spending Bill in Taiwan aid, China bristles

Beijing claims Taiwan as part of its territory - to be reunited one day by force, if necessary - and has become more bellicose toward the island under President Xi

Topics
US Senate | Taiwan | China

Agencies  |  Washington 

US Senate
The act authorises Biden to provide Taiwan with up to $1 billion per year in defence items from US stockpiles, or other services such as military training

The US House of Representatives passed a defence spending bill that includes up to $10 billion in military grant assistance for Taiwan and seeks to expedite arms sales to the island, drawing a rebuke from Beijing.

The National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for 2023 — which still requires Senate passage and the signature of President Joe Biden to become law — would authorize grant assistance for Taiwan of up to $2 billion per year from 2023 through 2027.

The act also authorises Biden to provide Taiwan with up to $1 billion per year in defence items from US stockpiles, or other services such as military training.

And it requires the secretaries of State and Defense to “prioritise and expedite the processing of requests from Taiwan under the Foreign Military Sales program.”

Beijing was "firmly opposed to the US using the National Defense Authoriza-tion Act to pass negative content related to China," Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said after the bill was passed.

Beijing claims Taiwan as part of its territory — to be reunited one day by force, if necessary — and has become more bellicose toward the island under President Xi.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on US Senate

First Published: Sat, December 10 2022. 00:33 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.