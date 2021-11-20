US House passes Joe Biden's $1.75 trillion social spending Bill

US President Joe Biden’s $1.75-trillion Bill to bolster the social safety net and fight climate change passed the US House of Representatives on Friday, sending it to the Senate where negotiations will continue.

The House passed the measure in a 220-213 vote, which was postponed after an overnight speech by the chamber's top Republican opposing the measure.

Its fate is unclear in the Senate, where centrist Democrats have raised concerns about its size and some of its programs.

