Business Standard

US house prices hit record high, home sales tumble in March

Existing home sales dropped 2.7 per cent to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.77 million units last month, the National Association of Realtors said on Wednesday

Reuters 

Photo: Paul Yeung/Bloomberg
Photo: Paul Yeung/Bloomberg

US home sales fell more than expected in March as house prices hit a record high despite some improvement in supply, and could decline further amid surging mortgage rates. .

Existing home sales dropped 2.7 per cent to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.77 million units last month, the National Association of Realtors said on Wednesday. The data mostly reflected the closing of contracts signed two to three months ago when the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage was below 4 per cent. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast sales would decrease to a rate of 5.80 million units.

First Published: Wed, April 20 2022. 23:47 IST

