US-Iran tension: Govt advises Indians in Iraq to be alert; top developments

Iran fired a series of rockets at two US-Iraqi airbases early Wednesday morning, in the first Iranian response to the killing of General Qassem Soleimani by American forces last week. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps earlier claimed responsibility for the barrage, which the Pentagon said was launched from Iran. A total of 15 rockets were launched, 10 of which hit the Ayn al-Asad base in western Iraq and another facility in Erbil, according to two US officials. Another struck the Taji air base near Baghdad while four fell out of the sky.





Here are top 10 developments on conflict

1. Oil prices jump after Iran's attacked

But prices cooled a fraction after the early heat as analysts said market tension could ease as long as oil production facilities remain unaffected by attacks.

Brent crude futures rose $1.56, or 2.3%, to $69.83 by around 0207 GMT, after earlier rising to $71.75, the highest since mid-September 2019.



2. tweets, "all is well"

US President said that "all is well" following a retaliatory Iranian missile attack on US led forces and that he would make a statement on the situation later on.

All is well! Missiles launched from Iran at two military bases located in Iraq. Assessment of casualties & damages taking place now. So far, so good!" Trump wrote in a post on Twitter.





All is well! Missiles launched from Iran at two military bases located in Iraq. Assessment of casualties & damages taking place now. So far, so good! We have the most powerful and well equipped military anywhere in the world, by far! I will be making a statement tomorrow morning. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 8, 2020

3. We took proportionate measures in self-defense, says Iran

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Twitter that the government took “proportionate measures in self-defense” after the Soleimani strike.



“We do not seek escalation or war, but will defend ourselves against any aggression,” Zarif wrote.





Iran took & concluded proportionate measures in self-defense under Article 51 of UN Charter targeting base from which cowardly armed attack against our citizens & senior officials were launched.



We do not seek escalation or war, but will defend ourselves against any aggression. — Javad Zarif (@JZarif) January 8, 2020

4. Pentagon confirmed Iran struck US forces in Iraq

"At approximately 5.30 p.m. (US time) on January 7, Iran launched more than a dozen ballistic missiles against US military and coalition forces in Iraq," the Pentagon said in a statement.

"It is clear that these missiles were launched from Iran and targeted at least two Iraqi military bases hosting US military and coalition personnel at Ayn al Asad and Irbil," the statement added.

The White House said earlier that it was monitoring the attacks, adding that President was also following the situation closely and consulting with his national security team.





5. US flights from flying over Iraq, Iran banned

The US Federal Aviation Administration will ban US carriers from operating in the airspace over Iraq, Iran, the Gulf of Oman and the waters between Iran and Saudi Arabia. The FAA said it issued the airspace ban "due to heightened military activities and increased political tensions in the Middle East, which present an inadvertent risk to US civil aviation operations."





6. Iranian Revolutionary Guards threaten to attack US, allies

Iranian Revolutionary Guards on Wednesday threatened to attack the US and its allies after Tehran said it carried out a night-time missile strike against US forces in Iraq.

The group urged Washington to recall its troops from the region "in order to avoid further losses and not to allow the lives of their soldiers to be further threatened by the ever-growing hatred" of the US.

7. Gold tops $1,600

Gold surged above $1,600 an ounce for the first time in more than six years. Prices jumped more than 2% after Iran fired a series of rockets at two US-Iraqi bases.

8. 'World cannot afford war': US Democrats

"Closely monitoring the situation following bombings targeting U.S. troops in Iraq. We must ensure the safety of our service members, including ending needless provocations from the Administration and demanding that Iran cease its violence.

America & world cannot afford war," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Twitter.





Closely monitoring the situation following bombings targeting U.S. troops in Iraq. We must ensure the safety of our servicemembers, including ending needless provocations from the Administration and demanding that Iran cease its violence. America & world cannot afford war. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) January 8, 2020

9. Get the hell out of our region: Iran minister to the US

After Iran launched missile attacks on US targets in Iraq, the country's telecommunication minister tweeted: "Get the hell out of our region" in Iran's first official reaction to the attacks.



