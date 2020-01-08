Asian shares slump; gold, oil soar after Iran missile strike on US forces

-
ALSO READ
Oil marketing companies gain on drop in crude oil price, BPCL hits new high
Oil, safe havens surge after US air strike kills Iran commander in Iraq
Gold rush ahead? Price may surge to Rs 42,000 by Dec-end, say analysts
US strike on Iran, weak rupee take gold nearer the Rs 40,000 mark
US-Iran tensions may spell trouble for India's oil future and economy
-
Asian shares and US treasury yields plunged on Wednesday, while gold and oil shot higher after Iran fired rockets at an Iraqi airbase that hosts US military forces, stoking fears of further sharp escalations in a developing conflict.
Iran's missile attacks on the Ain Al-Asad air base and another in Erbil, Iraq, early Wednesday came hours after the funeral of an Iranian commander whose killing in a US drone strike has raised fears of a wider war in the Middle East.
In morning trade, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan shed 0.5%. Japan's Nikkei dropped 2.5% and Australian shares fell 1%.
US crude
"We've moved on from how Iran will respond to now anticipating the U.S. 52-pronged response as the U.S. military forces in the region are in a heightened state of alert while likely preparing for war," said Stephen Innes, strategist at AxiTrader. "It's not going to be pretty today"
The sharp sell-off in risk assets was accompanied by steep drops in U.S. Treasury yields as investors flocked to safety. Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes
The two-year yield
The euro
The flight to safety and a falling dollar supported gold, which rocked 1.91% higher on the spot market
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU