US is our closest and most important ally, says UK PM Boris Johnson

The United States is our closest and most important ally, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday, adding London and Washington could do something on trade despite Washington being a tough negotiator.
“But on the trade deal with the U.S., I’m a keen student of the United States’ trade policy and they’re tough negotiators,” he told reporters.
“And I’ve never believed that this was going to be something that was going to be a complete pushover under any U.S. administration. I think there’s a good chance we’ll do something.”
