US mission in Afghanistan was never supposed to be nation building: Biden

US-India flights to take longer after Afghanistan's airspace shuts
Business Standard

Topics
Afghanistan | Taliban | United States

Reuters 

Joe Biden
US President Joe Biden. (Bloomberg photo)

President Joe Biden said on Monday the mission of the United States in Afghanistan was never supposed to be nation building as he defended his decision to pull out US troops from the country.

Thousands of civilians desperate to flee Afghanistan thronged Kabul airport's single runway on Monday after the Taliban seized the capital, prompting the United States to suspend evacuations as it came under mounting criticism at home.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, August 17 2021. 01:58 IST

