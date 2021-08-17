US mission in Afghanistan was never supposed to be nation building: Biden

President said on Monday the mission of the in was never supposed to be nation building as he defended his decision to pull out US troops from the country.

Thousands of civilians desperate to flee thronged Kabul airport's single runway on Monday after the seized the capital, prompting the to suspend evacuations as it came under mounting criticism at home.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)