Iran's only female Olympic medalist defects over 'lies' and 'injustice'
US plans to lift China's designation as currency manipulator: Reports

The US Treasury Department will take the step in a semi-annual report that will release soon, according to Bloomberg

Donald Trump
The United States is planning to lift its designation of China as a currency manipulator, Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter, as leaders of the two economies are set to sign a phase one trade deal this week.

First Published: Tue, January 14 2020. 02:26 IST

