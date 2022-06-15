US producer prices rise 10.8% in May, adding to pressure on Fed

-
ALSO READ
US Fed officials signal March rate hike as inflation surges to 40-yr high
US Federal Reserve Vice Chair Richard Clarida to resign on Friday
Fed board names Powell as 'chair pro tempore' while awaiting Senate vote
Biden's inflation plan upends thinking on US jobs sent overseas
After Ukraine war, Russia now global economic pariah: Biden administration
-
US producer prices surged 10.8 per cent in May from a year earlier, underscoring the ongoing threat to the economy from inflation that shows no sign of slowing.
Thursday's report from the Labor Department showed that the producer price index — which measures inflation before it reaches consumers — rose at slightly slower pace last month than in April, when it jumped 10.9 per cent from a year earlier, and is down from an 11.5 per cent yearly gain in March.
On a monthly basis, producer prices climbed 0.8 per cent in May from April when they increased 0.4 per cent.
The figures indicate that rising prices will continue to erode Americans’ paychecks and play havoc with household budgets in the coming months.
Inflation has created major political headaches for President Joe Biden and congressional Democrats and has forced the Fed into a series of rapid interest rate hikes intended to slow the economy and cool price increases.
On Friday, the government reported that inflation — as measures by the consumer price index — jumped to a new 40-year high of 8.6 per cent in May, a surprise gain that disappointed expectations that price increases could be slowing. Gas and food costs rose sharply, pushed higher by the Ukraine war, but the costs for rent, new and used cars, medical care, and clothing also rose, evidence that inflation is spreading more broadly.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU