US reports over 20,000 monkeypox cases, California records highest number

The US has confirmed more than 20,000 monkeypox cases, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
A total of 20,733 known monkeypox cases had been reported nationwide as of Tuesday, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the CDC data.
California had the most cases with 3,833, followed by New York with 3,526 and Florida with 2,126, the data showed.
So far the US has the world's highest tally of monkeypox cases.
