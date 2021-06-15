US retail sales drop in May, hinting at shift to spending on services

-
ALSO READ
Ashok Leyland's M&HCV truck sales rise 44% in February, bus sales fall 84%
F&O volumes likely to decline 30% on tighter peak margin regulation
US stimulus fix propels Asian shares, Nikkei zooms to 30-year high
US new rules to block telecom tech purchases from China, 5 others
'Not the time' to discuss any change to bond purchases, says Fed's Powell
-
U.S. retail sales declined in May, after a stimulus-related splurge in the prior two months, suggesting consumers are starting to shift more of their spending to services as the economy reopens.
The total value of retail purchases fell 1.3% in May following an upwardly revised 0.9% gain in April, Commerce Department figures showed Tuesday. The median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for a 0.8% decrease.
For the last year, demand for goods has been propped up by elevated savings supported by fiscal stimulus, bringing total retail sales well above pre-pandemic levels. The May decline in retail sales suggests that as travel picks up and entertainment venues reopen, spending on goods is starting to moderate.
Stock-index futures were little changed after the figures, while the yield on the 10-year Treasury note edged higher.
The total value of retail sales was $620.2 billion in May, well above the almost $526 billion in February 2020, before the pandemic.
The sales data precede Wednesday’s conclusion of the Federal Reserve’s two-day policy meeting. Investors and economists will be watching to see whether the Fed adjusts its outlook for scaling back monetary support as price pressures build and areas of the economy -- like spending -- improve more quickly than expected.
While consumer spending is expected to continue strengthening, the pace will probably moderate as enhanced unemployment benefits expire and stimulus checks are spent. A sustained pickup in inflation may also cause consumers to limit discretionary expenditures.
ALSO READ: US retail sales post largest gain in 10 months; weekly jobless claims fall
A separate report last week showed that prices paid by consumers rose in May by more than forecast. Growth in producer prices also exceeded projections, according to Labor Department data on Tuesday.
Economists estimate a robust pace of overall household outlays in the second quarter before a moderation in the second half, according to Bloomberg survey data. Retail sales in the three months through May have increased at a 57% annualized rate.
Eight of the 13 major retail categories posted declines in sales receipts last month.
Excluding vehicle sales, retail sales decreased 0.7% in May. Motor vehicle and parts dealer sales fell 3.7% in the month. Furniture stores, electronics outlets and building materials merchants also posted declines in receipts.
Restaurant sales rose 1.8% in May, underscoring consumers’ shift toward services spending as social distancing restrictions ease and health concerns decline. The retail sales data don’t include figures on other services categories like travel and accommodation.
Sales at clothing stores rebounded 3% in May, reflecting the reopening of many offices and the pickup in social activity.
So-called control group sales, which exclude more volatile categories including food services, car dealers, and gasoline stations, fell 0.7% in May after a revised 0.4% decrease in April.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU