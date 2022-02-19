Not targeting Tesla CEO Elon Musk with endless probes, says US SEC

-
ALSO READ
Votes are in: Elon Musk likely to escape regulatory action for Twitter poll
Elon Musk says his tweet about taking Tesla private was 'entirely truthful'
Elon Musk blocks teen who asked for $50k to stop tracking his jet
Tesla's Elon Musk exercises more options, sells $973 million for taxes
Twitter users say 'yes' to Musk's proposal to sell 10% of his Tesla stock
-
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission denied it’s targeting Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk with endless probes, as he claimed in a letter to a judge earlier this week.
The SEC reached settlements with Musk and Tesla in September 2018 after suing Musk over his infamous “funding secured” tweets in which he claimed to have investor support for taking Tesla private at $420 a share.
This month, Tesla disclosed in a regulatory filing that on Nov. 16 the agency sought information about the company’s governance processes and compliance with the settlements.
Alex Spiro, Musk’s outside counsel, claimed in a letter to U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan that the agency was targeting Musk and the electric car maker with “unrelenting investigation” because the CEO is “an outspoken critic of the government.” He said the commission issued subpoenas without court approval.
The SEC responded Friday, with its lawyer Steven Buchholz writing to the judge that the commission’s enforcement staff have sought to discuss any concerns about the settlement with Tesla and Musk’s attorneys.
“Mr. Spiro’s letter incorrectly implies that the Commission staff have issued subpoenas in this litigation,” Buchholz said. “That simply is not true-- the Commission staff have not issued any subpoenas in this litigation. If Tesla and Mr. Musk have legitimate objections with the SEC’s processes outside this litigation, they should pursue those objections in the appropriate forum.”
Musk also claimed the SEC failed to pay Tesla shareholders $40 million the agency collected in the 2018 settlements over his tweets.
Buchholz said in his letter that it has taken time to develop a plan given the complexity of the distribution and it plans to submit one to the judge by the end of March.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU