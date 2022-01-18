US Senate panel to debate a bill that aims to rein in app stores

A U.S. Senate panel is set on Thursday to debate a bill that aims to rein in app stores of companies that some lawmakers say exert too much market control, including Inc and Alphabet Inc's



U.S. Senators Richard Blumenthal and Marsha Blackburn said on Monday the Senate Judiciary Committee would consider the Open App Markets Act is backed by a bipartisan group of lawmakers.

Blumenthal, a Democrat, said in a statement the bill aims to "stop and from crushing competitors and undercutting consumers. Breaking the ironclad grip of these two behemoths on the multi-billion dollar app market is long overdue."

Blackburn, a Republican, said the hearing "bring us one step closer to holding big tech companies like and accountable."

"Tech giants are forcing their own app stores on users at the expense of innovative start-ups," she said.

Google and Apple did not immediately comment Monday.

Apple said earlier its was "an unprecedented engine of economic growth and innovation, one that now supports more than 2.1 million jobs across all 50 states." Google said previously that Android devices often come preloaded with two or more app stores and that app sellers can allow downloads without using Google's Play Store.

The lawmakers have said the bill would bar big app stores from requiring app providers to use their payment system and prohibit them from punishing apps that offer different prices or conditions through another or payment system.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)