US stock markets open slightly lower ahead of big tech earnings

U.S. stocks opened slightly lower on Tuesday ahead of earnings reports from the most valuable companies on Wall Street and in the run-up to the two-day Federal Reserve meeting.

The Industrial Average (.DJI) fell 65.41 points, or 0.19%, at the open to 35,078.90.

The S&P 500 (.SPX) opened lower by 5.92 points, or 0.13%, at 4,416.38. The Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) dropped 32.77 points, or 0.22%, to 14,807.95 at the opening bell.

