US to end sanctions waivers on Iranian civilian nuclear projects: Pompeo

-
ALSO READ
US has re-established deterrence but it's not everlasting: Pompeo on Iran
Donald Trump rattles Middle East, US politics with risky Iran strike
Amid escalating tensions, envoy says US open to dialogue with Iran
US govt renews 4 restrictions on Iran's nuclear program for 60 days
Iran crude oil imports dips to 1.7 mt in FY20, down from 23.9 mt in FY19
-
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced the end of sanctions waivers on several Iranian civilian nuclear projects, Washington's latest effort to pressure Tehran.
In a statement on Wednesday, Pompeo said that the measure applied to Iran's Arak reactor conversion, the provision of enriched uranium for the Tehran Research Reactor, and the export of spent and scrap research reactor fuel.
Multiple foreign companies have been working at these civilian projects to keep Iran from developing nuclear weapons.
"The sanctions waiver covering these activities will end following a final, 60-day wind-down period allowing companies and entities involved in these activities to cease their operations," Pompeo said in the statement.
ALSO READ: US weighs options to 'punish' China over Hong Kong; sanctions likely
According to the statement, US President Donald Trump's administration extended a 90-day waiver covering ongoing international support to the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant Unit 1, as a means "to ensure the safety of operations".
"We will continue to closely monitor all developments in Iran's nuclear program and can modify this waiver at any time," Pompeo added. According to analysts, ending the sanctions waivers is counterproductive.
"Another bad move. Trump and Pompeo are trying to goad Iran into abandoning all nuclear constraints," tweeted Mark Fitzpatrick, a former State Department official.
The Trump administration withdrew Washington from the Iranian 2015 landmark nuclear deal in 2018 and reimposed unilateral sanctions on Iran.
Tehran, however, dismissed US calls and vowed resistance against the pressures.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU