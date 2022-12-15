JUST IN
Let it rip: China's new approach to overcome coronavirus cases
Banks that lent to Elon Musk to book Twitter loan losses, avoid hits
US to issue 64,716 H2B visas for unskilled foreign workers for 2023
How a software change let Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX use client funds
Indian lecturer wins race discrimination case against UK university
Sri Lanka holds all-party meet to resolve Tamil's political autonomy issue
IAEA to send permanent technical missions to all nuclear plants in Ukraine
Multiple explosions reported in central district of Ukraine's Kyiv: Mayor
Not just FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried: A look at five biggest CEO frauds ever
US charges 7 Russian nationals with military tech plot on govt orders
You are here: Home » International Â» News Â» Others
Fed lifts rates by half percentage point, sees economy nearing stall speed
Business Standard

US to issue 64,716 H2B visas for unskilled foreign workers for 2023

The move by the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) is unlikely to make any significant impact on Indians as most of them do not opt for it

Topics
US citizenship | United States

Press Trust of India  |  Washington 

US Visa
Photo: Shutterstock

For the first time, the US has temporarily made available 64,716 additional H2B visas meant for unskilled foreign workers for the fiscal year 2023 to ensure that American businesses can plan for their peak season labour needs.

The H2B visas allow employers to temporarily hire foreign workers to perform nonagricultural labour or services in the US for a limited period of time such as a one-time occurrence, seasonal need, a peak load need or intermittent need.

The move by the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) is unlikely to make any significant impact on Indians as most of them do not opt for it.

Majority of Indians migrating are highly skilled professionals employed by American firms in speciality occupations that require theoretical or technical expertise. H1B visas are required for such immigrants.

“The Department of Homeland Security and the Department of Labour are issuing a temporary final rule that makes available 64,716 additional H2B temporary nonagricultural worker visas for financial year 2023,” the USCIS said.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on US citizenship

First Published: Thu, December 15 2022. 00:55 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.