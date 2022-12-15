US to issue 64,716 H2B visas for unskilled foreign workers for 2023

For the first time, the US has temporarily made available 64,716 additional H2B visas meant for unskilled foreign workers for the fiscal year 2023 to ensure that American businesses can plan for their peak season labour needs.

The H2B visas allow employers to temporarily hire foreign workers to perform nonagricultural labour or services in the US for a limited period of time such as a one-time occurrence, seasonal need, a peak load need or intermittent need.

The move by the and Immigration Services (USCIS) is unlikely to make any significant impact on Indians as most of them do not opt for it.

Majority of Indians migrating are highly skilled professionals employed by American firms in speciality occupations that require theoretical or technical expertise. H1B visas are required for such immigrants.

“The Department of Homeland Security and the Department of Labour are issuing a temporary final rule that makes available 64,716 additional H2B temporary nonagricultural worker visas for financial year 2023,” the USCIS said.

