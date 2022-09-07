US told Israel that Iran nuclear deal unlikely in near future, says report

-
ALSO READ
Germany's Scholz calls Israel to slam Palestinian prez's Holocaust comments
Israeli FM Yair Lapid, Antony Blinken discuss Biden's upcoming visit
Israel won't be bound by Iran nuclear deal, PM Lapid tells Macron
PM Modi congratulates Yair Lapid for becoming 14th Prime Minister of Israel
Israeli PM Lapid blasts 'bad' proposal to restore US-Iran nuclear deal
-
Top US officials have told Israel’s Prime Minister Yair Lapid that a nuclear deal between Iran and world powers won’t be signed in the foreseeable future, The Times of Israel reported.
Increasingly convinced the deal is stalled, Lapid for now is re-prioritizing a national security strategy to focus on escalating violence in the West Bank, where there’s an urgent need to shore up the Palestinian Authority as it loses clout, the newspaper said.
Israel opposes efforts to revive the 2015 pact that eased sanctions on Iran’s economy in return for caps on its nuclear program. In a visit to an airbase on Tuesday, Lapid said it was “too early to tell if we have succeeded in stopping the nuclear deal.”
Iran’s latest response to a European Union-mediated proposal to restore the atomic accord was last week called “not constructive” by the US.
Neither the US, the EU nor Iran have detailed the latest stumbling blocks to re-entering the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, which former President Donald Trump abandoned in 2018. But Iran has insisted publicly that international atomic inspectors wrap up a probe of undeclared nuclear sites before signing a deal. The US says that investigation must proceed unimpeded.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU