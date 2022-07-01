US top court limits federal power to curb carbon emissions: Report

-
The US Supreme Court on Thursday imposed limits on the federal government's authority to issue sweeping regulations to reduce carbon emissions from power plants in a ruling that will undermine President Joe Biden's plans to tackle climate change.
The court’s 6-3 ruling restricted the Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) authority to regulate greenhouse gas emissions from existing coal- and gas-fired power plants under the landmark Clean Air Act anti-pollution law. Biden’s administration is currently working on new regulations. The court’s six conservatives were in the majority, with the three liberals dissenting. The justices overturned a 2021 decision by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit that had struck down Republican former President Donald Trump’s Affordable Clean Energy rule. That regulation would impose limits on a Clean Air Act provision called Section 111 that provides the EPA authority to regulate emissions from existing power plants.
The Supreme Court’s conservative majority has signaled ongoing skepticism toward expansive federal regulatory authority. The Biden administration wants the US power sector decarbonized by 2035.
