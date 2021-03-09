India's GDP to grow 12.6% in FY22, highest among G20 countries: OECD

The global economic outlook has brightened as COVID-19 vaccine rollouts speed up in some countries and the United States launches a vast new stimulus package, the said on Tuesday, hiking its forecasts.

The world is set to rebound this year with 5.6% growth and expand 4.0% next year, the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development said in its interim economic outlook.

That marked a sharp increase from its last outlook in early December, when the Paris-based policy forum forecast global growth of 4.2% this year and 3.7% next year.

But significant risks loom over the improved outlook, notably in the form of how fast authorities get vaccine shots to people, how soon restrictions are lifted and whether new variants of the coronavirus are kept in check. on Tuesday also forecast India's GDP to grow at 12.6% in FY22, the highest among G20 countries. This also marked a sharp turnaround from a 7.4% contraction in previous fiscal. It noted that higher commodity prices will also raise inflation in net commodity importers, such as India and Turkey, relative to commodity exporters.