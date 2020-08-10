Video app TikTok cannot continue in present form, says US Treasury chief

JUST IN
NASA MAVEN spacecraft spots Martian night sky pulsing in UV light
Reuters  |  Washington 

Mnuchin, speaking to CNBC television, said President Donald Trump "has made perfectly clear, it's not going to continue with this in this form." Photo: Shutterstock

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Monday that Chinese-owned short video app TikTok cannot continue in its present form collecting data on Americans on a large scale and the Treasury has the tools it needs to remedy the situation.

Mnuchin, speaking to CNBC television, said President Donald Trump "has made perfectly clear, it's not going to continue with this in this form." Mnuchin declined to comment on Microsoft's negotiations to purchase TikTok.
Mon, August 10 2020. 20:15 IST

