Virgin Atlantic plans to cut over 3,000 jobs amid coronavirus outbreak

British airline said on Tuesday it planned to cut 3,150 jobs and would move its flying programme from London Gatwick to Heathrow airport as it counts the cost of the Covid-19 pandemic.



The spread of the novel coroanvirus has virtually brought airports around the globe to a standstill, leaving taking drastic steps to make savings.



“To safeguard our future and emerge a sustainably profitable business, now is the time for further action to reduce our costs, preserve cash and to protect as many jobs as possible,” Weiss said.



“It is crucial that we return to profitability in 2021. This will mean taking steps to reshape and resize in line with demand."



said it continued to explore all available options to get extra funding through talks with the government and other stakeholders about possible support for the airline.



The British Airline Pilots Association (BALPA) said it was a terrible blow for the industry, and urged the government to stop "prevaricating" and help the aviation sector.



“ The government should call a moratorium on job losses in aviation and lead a planned recovery,” BALPA General Secretary Brian Strutton said.

