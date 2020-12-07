Virgin Atlantic to start flight operations to Pak from Dec 13: Report

-
ALSO READ
A confident Virgin Atlantic to double down on Indian aviation market
Richard Branson's Virgin Orbit eyes $1-billion valuation in fundraising
Richard Branson's Virgin Atlantic Airways faces crunch vote in 3 weeks
Virgin Atlantic to start flights to Manchester from Mumbai, Delhi
Virgin Atlantic to restart flights from London to Delhi, Mumbai from Sept 2
-
British airline Virgin Atlantic will commence its flight operation for the country from December 13 as the country's aviation regulatory body has approved its flight operation to and from Pakistan, a media report said on Sunday.
The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) granted approval to Virgin Atlantic to start its flight operation in response to its request made on December 2, the Dawn reported.
Virgin Atlantic is scheduled to start its flight operations for Islamabad and Lahore and will use Airbus A-332 aircraft to continue a weekly eight-flight operation to the two cities.
According to the schedule approved by PCAA, the first passenger flight VS365 will take off from London on December 13 and land at Lahore's Allama Iqbal International Airport on December 14 in the morning.
The airline will operate four weekly flights between London and Lahore and three flights between London and Islamabad, the report said.
Before starting its flight operation to Pakistan, Virgin Atlantic will operate a cargo flight VS364 from England to Pakistan on December 7.
The airline had reportedly sought permission to operate flights from Manchester and London.
The airline had earlier announced three routes to Pakistan from the UK London-Lahore, London-Islamabad and Manchester-Islamabad.
The federal cabinet had given approval to the airline to operate direct flights between Pakistan and London, the report said.
The decision of Virgin Atlantic to operate its flight comes following the decision of European Commission to retain the ban on Pakistan International Airlines operations in its member countries, saying it is dissatisfied over the steps taken by the country's civil aviation authority to address licensing and safety concerns.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU