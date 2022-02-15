Vladimir Putin: Russia ready to discuss confidence-building measures

Russian President said Tuesday that Moscow is ready for talks with the U.S. and on limits for missile deployments and military transparency.

Speaking after talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Putin said the U.S. and rejected Moscow's demand to keep and other ex-Soviet nations out of NATO, halt weapons deployments near Russian borders and roll back alliance forces from Eastern Europe.

They agreed to discuss a range of security measures that had previously proposed.

Putin said that is ready to engage in talks on limits on the deployment of intermediate range missiles in Europe, transparency of drills and other confidence-building measures but emphasized the need for the West to heed Russia's main demands.

The statement followed the Russian Defense Ministry's announced a partial pullback of troops after military drills, adding to hopes that the Kremlin may not be planning to invade imminently. The Russian military gave no details on where the troops were pulling back from, or how many.

has denied any plans to invade

