Vladimir Putin warns of global tensions similar to 1930s in Davos speech

Russian President said the world risks sliding into an “all against all” conflict amid tensions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and growing economic inequality.

Addressing the World Economic Forum on Wednesday for the first time in 12 years, Putin drew parallels with the 1930s when he said a failure to resolve problems sparked World War II.

“Today, such a global hot conflict is, I hope, in principle impossible,” Putin said in his online speech to The Agenda. “But, I repeat, the situation can develop unpredictably and uncontrollably.”



