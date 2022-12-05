JUST IN
Europe's new tranche of sanctions on Russian oil kick in: What changes?
Foxconn sees Covid-hit China plant back at full output in Dec-Jan: Report
Business Standard

Vodafone CEO Nick Read to step down from the post by end of month

The mobile group's chief financial officer Margherita Della Valle will take over as interim group chief executive, Vodafone said

Reuters  |  London 

Vodafone CEO Nick Read would step down at the end of the month. (Photo: Bloomberg)

The chief executive of Vodafone Nick Read said on Monday he would step down at the end of the month.

The mobile group's chief financial officer Margherita Della Valle will take over as interim group chief executive, the company said.

"I agreed with the board that now is the right moment to hand over to a new leader who can build on Vodafone's strengths and capture the significant opportunities ahead," Read said.

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong and Paul Sandle in London; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Kate Holton)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Read our full coverage on Vodafone

First Published: Mon, December 05 2022. 12:46 IST

