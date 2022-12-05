Vodafone CEO Nick Read to step down from the post by end of month

-
The chief executive of Vodafone Nick Read said on Monday he would step down at the end of the month.
The mobile group's chief financial officer Margherita Della Valle will take over as interim group chief executive, the company said.
"I agreed with the board that now is the right moment to hand over to a new leader who can build on Vodafone's strengths and capture the significant opportunities ahead," Read said.
(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong and Paul Sandle in London; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Kate Holton)
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, December 05 2022. 12:46 IST
