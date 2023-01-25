Vodafone sells British HQ and rents part instead amid downsizing

-
ALSO READ
Post pandemic pent-up demand surge, realty space may face global headwinds
FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023: Obstacles India will face on its home turf
Hockey World Cup, IND vs ENG: India eye last 8 spot, England seek revenge
Vodafone to hand over pink slips to 'several hundred' employees: Report
As property market hits a slump in China, are investors turning to India?
-
Vodafone Group sold the headquarters it’s held for decades in Newbury, England, and will rent just over half of the site’s premises back as it downsizes and cuts costs.
Iqon Capital agreed to buy the total of seven buildings known as “The Connection” on behalf of Aljazira Capital for an undisclosed figure, it said in a statement on Tuesday.
Vodafone will vacate three of the buildings, which Iqon said would be modernised as a business campus. The site consists of about 486,810 square feet of office space set in 38 acres.
Its share price is hovering around 25-year lows.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Wed, January 25 2023. 00:04 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU