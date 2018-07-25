Voting begins in Pakistan; parties of Imran Khan, Sharif in tight race

Pakistani voters in large numbers have started flocking outside polling stations across Pakistan to cast their vote in country's 11th general election, according to DawnNewsTV. The first vote was cast in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Charsadda. While polling stations officially opened for voting at 8 am, enthusiastic citizens queued up outside their respective stations as early as 7 am. Results will start trickling in within hours of polls closing at 6 pm and the likely winner should be known by around 2 am on Thursday. The knife-edge general election is pitting cricket hero against the party of jailed ex-Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, with the prospect of neither winning a clear majority amid a looming currency crisis. A decade after Pakistan was last ruled by a military government, the election has been plagued by allegations the powerful armed forces have been trying to tilt the race in Khan's favour after falling out with the outgoing ruling party of Sharif, who was jailed on corruption charges this month. ALSO READ: Pakistan elections: Urban youth rise up against feudal, dynastic powers Khan has emerged as a slight favourite in national polls, but the divisive race is likely to come down to Punjab, the country's most populous province, where Sharif's party has clung to its lead in recent surveys. Whichever party wins, it will face a mounting and urgent in-tray, from the economic crisis to worsening relations with on-off ally the United States to deepening cross-country water shortages. July 25 has been declared a public holiday by the Election Commission of Pakistan, in an effort to increase voter participation. A record number of 3,71,388 security personnel have been deployed at polling stations across the country to maintain law and order and take action against harassment, after the nation witnessed one of the bloodiest campaigning. According to a poll official, 5,878 polling stations have been declared "highly sensitive" -- official euphemism to mean they are prone to violence -- in Sindh; 5,487 in Punjab and Islamabad; 3,874 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and FATA and 1,768 in ALSO READ: Pakistan general election campaign ends amid low voter enthusiasm An anti-corruption crusader, Khan has promised an "Islamic welfare state" and cast his populist campaign as a battle to topple a predatory political elite hindering development in the impoverished mostly-Muslim nation of 208 million people, where the illiteracy rate hovers above 40 per cent. "We are pitched against mafias," Khan, 65, said in one of his last rallies in the coastal city of Karachi. "These are mafias who made money in this country and syphoned it abroad, burying this nation in debt". ALSO READ: Why Pakistan needs an independent civilian govt, without army intervention Khan has staunchly denied allegations by Sharif's Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party that he is getting help from the military, which has ruled Pakistan for about half of its history and still sets key security and foreign policy in the nuclear-armed nation. The army has also dismissed allegations of meddling in the election. Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party has inched ahead of PML-N in recent national polls, but even if it gets the most votes, it will likely struggle to win a majority of the 272 elected seats in the National Assembly, raising the prospect of weeks of haggling to form a messy coalition government. Such a delay could further imperil Pakistan's economy, with the currency crisis expected to force the new government to turn to the Monetary Fund (IMF) for Pakistan's second bailout since 2013.

PTI has not ruled out seeking succour from China, Islamabad's closest ally.