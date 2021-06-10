Wall St rises even as US consumer prices climb at fastest pace since 2008

-
US stocks opened higher on Thursday, shrugging off a bigger-than-expected jump in May consumer prices that raised concerns of early policy tightening by the Federal Reserve, while another report showed the labor market remained under pressure.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 55.37 points, or 0.16%, at the open to 34,502.51.
The S&P 500 opened higher by 9.01 points, or 0.21%, at 4,228.56, and the Nasdaq Composite gained 22.13 points, or 0.16%, to 13,933.88 at the opening bell.
US consumer prices increased further in May as the pandemic's easing grip on the economy continues to boost domestic demand, while the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell last week to the lowest level in nearly 15 months.
The Labor Department said its consumer price index increased 0.6% last month after surging 0.8% in April, which was the largest gain since June 2009.
In the 12 months through May, the CPI accelerated 5.0%. That was the biggest year-on-year increase since August 2008, and followed a 4.2% rise in April. The jump partly reflected the dropping of last spring's weak readings from the calculation.
These so-called base effects are expected to level off in June.
Initial claims for state unemployment benefits totaled a seasonally adjusted 376,000 for the week ended June 5, the Labor Department also said. That was the lowest since mid-March 2020.
