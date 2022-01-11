Wall Street down ahead of Powell testimony; Dow falls 250 points

-
ALSO READ
US Federal Reserve Vice Chair Richard Clarida to resign on Friday
'Fed Reserve needs stability': Joe Biden backs Jerome Powell's leadership
Seven months and ticking, the case for keeping Powell as Fed chair builds
Biden taps Powell for second terms as Fed chair; Brainard to be vice chair
Asian stocks rise with bond yields as Fed outcome boosts risk sentiment
-
US stock indexes fell on Tuesday ahead of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's testimony that may offer fresh insight on policy tightening and the central bank's plans to tackle inflation.
Powell is set to appear before the Senate Banking Committee at 10 a.m ET for consideration for a second four-year term as head of the Fed, while Lael Brainard is set to appear before the same panel on Thursday for promotion to a four-year term as Fed vice chair.
"I believe Powell will stick to his script, as he generally is disciplined enough to do and I'm not expecting anything that would surprise markets," said David Bahnsen, chief investment officer at the Bahnsen Group.
The S&P 500 index is on course to fall for its sixth straight session, while the Nasdaq gave back gains from Monday as big tech stocks were subdued.
Ten of the 11 S&P 500 sectors were lower, with S&P 500 technology leading the declines.
"It's been a bit of a rough start to 2022 for equities, but investors need to remember the fundamental story is still quite strong," said Ryan Detrick, chief market strategist at LPL Financial.
Megacap growth companies including Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Microsoft Corp and Meta Platforms Inc were mixed in early trading.
Marko Kolanovic, chief global markets strategist at JPMorgan Chase & Co, called the recent pull-back in riskier assets "arguably overdone" and said it presented investors with a buying opportunity.
At 9:44 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 253.81 points, or 0.70%, at 35,815.06, the S&P 500 was down 27.75 points, or 0.59%, at 4,642.54, and the Nasdaq Composite was down 95.47 points, or 0.64%, at 14,847.36.
Equity markets have been battered since the start of this year after the minutes from the Fed's December meeting pointed to a sooner-than-expected rise in interest rates due to rising inflationary pressures.
Investors will eye key consumer inflation data on Wednesday, with the headline CPI expected to come in at a red-hot 7% on a year-on-year basis, adding to fears that it could sway the trajectory of the Fed's interest rate hikes.
The center-piece event of the week is the start of the fourth-quarter earnings season on Friday, with big banks expected to show an uptick in quarterly core revenue thanks to new lending and firming Treasury yields.
"We are aware of the concerns that are out there, on Omicron, inflation and policy tightening, but corporate America's earnings once again should help justify why stocks are near all time highs," added Detrick.
International Business Machines dropped 4.5% after UBS downgraded the stock to "sell" and slashed its price target.
Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 1.23-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and for a 1.48-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.
The S&P index recorded 14 new 52-week highs and no new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 16 new highs and 59 new lows.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU