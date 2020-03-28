JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Markets

Coronavirus impact: The world is running out of places to store its oil
Business Standard

Wall Street ends recovery week on a sour note, Dow Jones falls over 4%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 915.39 points, or 4.06%, to 21,636.78, the S&P 500 lost 88.6 points, or 3.37%, to 2,541.47

Reuters 

Wall Street
A trader reacts as he works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City. Reuters

Wall Street fell on Friday, ending a massive three-day surge after doubts about the fate of the US economy resurfaced and the number of coronavirus cases in the country climbed.The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 915.39 points, or 4.06%, to 21,636.78, the S&P 500 lost 88.6 points, or 3.37%, to 2,541.47 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 295.16 points, or 3.79%, to 7,502.38.
First Published: Sat, March 28 2020. 01:42 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU