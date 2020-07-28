JUST IN
Wall Street opens lower as tough stimulus talks, mixed earnings weigh

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 55.32 points, or 0.21 per cent, at the open to 26,529.45

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Tuesday as lawmakers geared up for grueling talks over a coronavirus relief deal, with investors also weighing a mixed batch of earnings reports from blue-chip companies.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 55.32 points, or 0.21 per cent, at the open to 26,529.45. The S&P 500 opened lower by 5.14 points, or 0.16 per cent, at 3,234.27, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 27.07 points, or 0.26 per cent, to 10,509.20 at the opening bell.
First Published: Tue, July 28 2020. 20:17 IST

