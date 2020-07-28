Wall Street opens lower as tough stimulus talks, mixed earnings weigh

Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Tuesday as lawmakers geared up for grueling talks over a coronavirus relief deal, with investors also weighing a mixed batch of earnings reports from blue-chip companies.

The Industrial Average fell 55.32 points, or 0.21 per cent, at the open to 26,529.45. The opened lower by 5.14 points, or 0.16 per cent, at 3,234.27, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 27.07 points, or 0.26 per cent, to 10,509.20 at the opening bell.