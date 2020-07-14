JUST IN
China claims 1,000 years sovereignty over SCS; denies US charges
Business Standard

Wall Street opens lower on coronavirus crisis, simmering US-China tensions

New coronavirus restrictions in California hit tech stocks for a second straight day.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 41.63 points, or 0.16%, at the open to 26,044.17.

Wall Street opened lower on Tuesday following a mixed bag of quarterly earnings from US lenders and simmering tensions between Washington and Beijing, while new coronavirus restrictions in California hit tech stocks for a second straight day.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 41.63 points, or 0.16%, at the open to 26,044.17. The S&P 500 opened lower by 14.11 points, or 0.45%, at 3,141.11, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 80.59 points, or 0.78%, to 10,310.25 at the opening bell.

 
