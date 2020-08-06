JUST IN
Bombardier reports earnings miss due to high rail costs, Covid-19 crisis
Wall Street opens slightly lower; markets await fresh stimulus package

Wall Street | Coronavirus | US economy

US stock indexes opened slightly lower on Thursday as markets awaited the government's new stimulus package to prop up the economy, while weekly jobless claims dipped slightly.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 4.46 points, or 0.13%, at 3,323.31. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 8.42 points, or 0.08%, to 10,989.98 at the opening bell.
