Wall Street opens slightly lower; markets await fresh stimulus package

-
ALSO READ
Dow enters bear market territory as WHO declares Coronavirus pandemic
Wall Street dips after five-day run on fears over coronavirus surge
Wall Street's major stock indexes plunge as coronavirus anxiety grows
Wall Street opens lower on coronavirus crisis, simmering US-China tensions
Wall Street on record correction pace as Coronavirus fears intensify
-
US stock indexes opened slightly lower on Thursday as markets awaited the government's new stimulus package to prop up the economy, while weekly jobless claims dipped slightly.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 30.70 points, or 0.11%, at the open to 27,170.82.
The S&P 500 opened lower by 4.46 points, or 0.13%, at 3,323.31. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 8.42 points, or 0.08%, to 10,989.98 at the opening bell.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU