Wall Street slides after Donald Trump tests positive for Covid-19

-
ALSO READ
Wall Street opens lower on coronavirus crisis, simmering US-China tensions
Wall Street opens higher on hopes of stimulus, decline in Covid-19 cases
Wall Street dips due to slowing employment growth, US-China tensions
Wall Street opens higher after previous session's big rout; Dow up over 2%
Wall Street slips as surging virus cases dent recovery hopes; Dow falls 1%
-
Wall Street's main indexes fell on Friday after two straight sessions of gains as news that President Donald Trump had contracted Covid-19 stirred up political uncertainty just weeks before the election.
Nine of the 11 major S&P sectors were down, but were off session lows as data showing a slowdown in US job growth in September raised hopes that Washington would agree on a new fiscal stimulus.
Energy, the worst performing sector so far this year, lost 1.5% on the back of a more than 3% drop in oil prices, but utilities and materials edged higher in morning trading.
"Markets have demonstrated an aversion to uncertainty, not so much to one or the other candidate winning," said Roberto Perli, head of global policy research at Cornerstone Macro in Washington.
"However, markets are also paying attention to the likelihood that another stimulus package will pass soon. If that happens it could offset, at least in part, the uncertainty generated by the Covid-19 news."
Meanwhile, the White House tried to reassure Americans that Trump was still working from isolation after his tweet about him and first lady Melania testing positive for Covid-19 rankled global financial markets.
At 10:43 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.90%, the S&P 500 was down 0.87% and the Nasdaq Composite was down 1.17%.
The risk-off mood sparked a broad-based decline, with banks tracking Treasury yields lower and tech mega-caps, which generally tend to outperform at a time of economic uncertainty, shedding more than 1%.
Tesla Inc slipped 2.6% even as it reported record vehicle deliveries in the third quarter.
Trading on Wall Street turned choppy last month, with the S&P 500 snapping a five-month gaining streak, as economic data indicated a long road to pre-pandemic levels and Congress deliberated over the next round of fiscal stimulus.
With a bipartisan deal eluding House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the White House, the US House of Representatives on Thursday approved a $2.2 trillion Democratic plan on fiscal aid, but objections from top Republicans are likely to doom the plan in the Senate.
American Airlines and United Airlines, which began laying off 32,000 workers after government funding program expired this week, fell 2.2% and 2.6%, respectively.
"Despite the fact that positive news has been made of ongoing talks between Mnuchin and Pelosi, we've been skeptical that a breakthrough was possible prior to the election," said Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer for Independent Advisor Alliance in Charlotte, North Carolina.
The CBOE volatility index, known as Wall Street's fear gauge, shot up to a one-week high.
Declining issues outnumbered advancers 2.65-to-1 on the NYSE and 2.43-to-1 on the Nasdaq.
The S&P index recorded two new 52-week highs and one new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 37 new highs and 22 new lows.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU