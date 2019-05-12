Walmart's US store managers make $175,000 a year on average

-
ALSO READ
Flipkart helps Walmart dodge revenue headwind from stake sale in Brazil
Walmart increases annual earnings estimate on higher quarterly revenue
When Flipkart is truly Walmart
Walmart looks to boost advertising business in bid to compete with Amazon
Flipkart completes a year with Walmart, launches 'Supermart' in Mumbai
-
Walmart outlined average wages for its store workers and efforts to improve benefits in a social responsibility report, part of the retailer’s long-running efforts to rebut criticism of its pay and bolster its competitive position in a tight labour market.
Walmart’s US store managers earn an average of $175,000 a year while full-time hourly workers make an average of at least $25,000, or $14.26 an hour, the company disclosed Wednesday.
Pressure on Walmart has intensified as competitors including Amazon.com and Costco Wholesale have raised their minimum wage to at least $15 an hour.
Last year, Walmart expanded parental leave benefits for all company employees. Its executives often publicly cite added worker training that is intended to help low-level employees more easily advance to higher-paying management jobs.
Store managers, the highest position inside a Walmart store, have a wide range of duties. In the largest supercenters they can manage over 300 workers and oversee more than $100 million in annual sales.
The vast majority of Walmart’s 1.5 million U.S. workers are hourly employees. And over half of hourly store workers are considered full-time employees, the company said in the report.
Along with benefit increases, Walmart has raised wages in recent years. In 2015, Walmart set a minimum wage for hourly workers at $9. Wages have climbed more than 50 per cent over the past three years and the minimum starting wage is now $11, Walmart said.
Walmart’s average hourly wage for full-time store workers in April 2018 was $14.08, a spokesman said, about 18 cents lower than it is today.
Walmart executives have told investors they are working to keep wages competitive in a tight labor market by raising wages in certain regions, individual stores and for particular jobs, as needed.
Some 55% of Walmart’s workers, both at stores and in corporate jobs, are female, while 44% are people of colour, the report said.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU