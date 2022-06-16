War threatens Ukraine's place in global food security, say experts

-
ALSO READ
Russian airstrikes destroy Vinnytsia airport in Central Ukraine amid war
3rd World War will be 'nuclear and devastating', warns Russia's Lavrov
What are war crimes?
Amid Russia-Ukraine crisis, US and Albania call for emergency UNSC meeting
Ukraine war: Poland urges EU unity to slap sanctions on Russian energy
-
Ukraine may not be able to regain its role in helping maintain global food security unless damage done to the country's agriculture sector during Russia's invasion is repaired, Ukrainian experts said on Wednesday.
An analysis by the Kyiv School of Economics Institute's Center for Food Research and Land Use in cooperation with the agriculture ministry said 2.4 million hectares of winter crops worth $1.435 billion would not be harvested because of the war.
The agriculture sector has so far suffered losses of $4.292 billion because of the invasion and the war has killed about 42,000 sheep and goats, 92,000 cows, 258,000 pigs and more than 5.7 million heads of poultry, it said.
"Russia's aggression affects not only the ability to freely export our agricultural products and feed about 400 million people a year around the globe," said Roman Neyter, an expert at the Center for Food and Land Use Research.
"Damage to land, infrastructure, and agricultural machinery directly affects the production of agricultural products in Ukraine. Without the restoration of lost assets, Ukraine will not be able to return to its place in global food security.
Damage assessment is the first element in assessing the need for restoration."
Ukraine is usually a major global grain and oilseed grower, but its exports have fallen sharply since Russia's invasion on Feb. 24. Because of a Russian blockade of Ukraine's Black Sea ports, Kyiv is trying to export by road, river and rail.
The fall in production and in exports has stoked fears of a global food crisis and the war, together with Western sanctions against Russia, has sent the price of grain, cooking oil, fertiliser and energy soaring.
Agriculture Minister Mykola Solskyi said this week the invasion could create a global wheat shortage for at least three seasons by keeping much of the Ukrainian crop from markets, pushing prices to record levels.
(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk and Natalia Zinets, Editing by Timothy Heritage)
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU